Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Berkshire Grey Stock Performance
Berkshire Grey stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Tuesday. 137,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 156.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.36%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.