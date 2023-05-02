Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Berkshire Grey stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Tuesday. 137,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 156.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.36%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 724,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 353.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 538,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.