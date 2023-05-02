Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,741 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $22.63.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

