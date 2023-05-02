Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $221.12 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.