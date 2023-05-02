Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

