Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $89.77.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

