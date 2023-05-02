Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

