Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 272,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMB opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

