Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,280,000 after buying an additional 218,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

