Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $405.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $407.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

