Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

