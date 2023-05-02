Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

