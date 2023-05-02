Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,679 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

