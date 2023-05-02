Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

