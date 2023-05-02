Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,252 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

