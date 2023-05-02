Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

