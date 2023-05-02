Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 881 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

