Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,542 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. 517,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

