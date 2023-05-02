Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 455,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,772. The firm has a market cap of $281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.