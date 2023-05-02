Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,211 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,684. The stock has a market cap of $532.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

