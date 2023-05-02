Belrium (BEL) Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00006823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $62.46 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004310 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003762 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

