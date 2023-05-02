BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.1 %
BLU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 948,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,703. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.