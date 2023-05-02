BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

BLU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 948,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,703. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELLUS Health Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

