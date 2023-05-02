Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
BLPH opened at $7.83 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
