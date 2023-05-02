Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH opened at $7.83 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.