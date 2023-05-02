BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

BDO Unibank stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.