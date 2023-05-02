BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
BDO Unibank stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.80.
About BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
