Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 143217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $799.66 million, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

