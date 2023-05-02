Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,296,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.08 million, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

