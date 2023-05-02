Barclays Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $415.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.38.

NYSE:TYL opened at $381.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

