Barclays Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,992 shares of company stock worth $12,179,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.