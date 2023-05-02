Barclays Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $18.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

