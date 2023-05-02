Barclays Boosts Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 4,250 ($53.10) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEPJF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 2,950 ($36.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,300 ($41.23) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Spectris stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

