Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 570,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 40,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Banner has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Banner

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Banner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Banner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

