Bank OZK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 24,772 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 503% compared to the typical volume of 4,105 put options.

OZK traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. 1,238,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

