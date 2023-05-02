Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 12th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

BMRC opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

