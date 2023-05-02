Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Increased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises 2.1% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $91,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. 18,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

