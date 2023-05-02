Badger DAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00009673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.11 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,291,390 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

