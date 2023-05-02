Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Backblaze has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 63.58% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Backblaze by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley lifted their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

