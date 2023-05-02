Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $417.01 million and $8.61 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004026 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027662 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $10,903,389.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.