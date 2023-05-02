B. Riley Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,000,763 Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,150,000. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 17.2% of B. Riley Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 18.64% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $186,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,160,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,051.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 49,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,155. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

