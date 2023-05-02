Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

