Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $885.51 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $885.51 million and approximately $22.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00026588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,678.56 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.55962813 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $25,170,504.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

