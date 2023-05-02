Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $881.77 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.59 or 0.00026858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $881.77 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,204.43 or 0.99769712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.55962813 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $25,170,504.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

