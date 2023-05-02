Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.95.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. 3,679,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

