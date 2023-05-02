Avalanche Price Hits $16.57 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $121.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $16.57 or 0.00059114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 424,727,581 coins and its circulating supply is 328,664,861 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

