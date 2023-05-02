AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at $711,202,842.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at $711,202,842.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Up 4.0 %

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of AN stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

