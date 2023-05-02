Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.