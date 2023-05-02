Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.67. 46,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,897. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

