Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €84.98 ($93.38) and last traded at €84.80 ($93.19). Approximately 66,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.90 ($92.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.32.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

