Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 711,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,370. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.