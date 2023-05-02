Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

