AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.15)-(1.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $385-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 462,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

