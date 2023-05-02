Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.66

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 150937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

